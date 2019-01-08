SAN DIEGO — San Diego is hands down one of the most incredible places there is to see - let alone live. America’s Finest City has so much to offer and it’s hard to experience it all. So, News 8 is sending out our own self-proclaimed hippie and sports reporter Jake Garegnani to take you along on his journeys around our fine city with his 1979 VW bus named Penny Lane.

Jake and Penny Lane will be traveling all around San Diego to show off sports and leisure activities of all varieties. In their first stop, the two head to Montgomery Field to check out San Diego Sky Tours.

Trading in his 1979 bus for a 1979 biplane, Jake soared over the San Diego coast in a one-of-a-kind way! San Diego Sky Tours offers tours of all styles: from a smooth and simple cruise down the coast to the thrills of a military "dog fight.”

Check out Jake and Penny’s day with the talented pilots at SD Sky Tours and see if you too want to take on the gravity-defying encounter.