LA MESA, Calif. — Nurses at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa donated over 160 backpacks to children of families affected by HIV/AIDs, the hospital announced Wednesday. The backpacks and supplies for them were gathered through a back-to-school backpack drive organized for the fifth year at the hospital.

Each year, the nurses partner with Christie’s Place – a nonprofit dedicated to helping families affected by HIV/AIDS. The organization provides the hospital with a list of school supplies needed based on the children and teenagers' ages, grade levels and genders.

“This helps to ensure these students get what they need for academic success as they start the school year,” the hospital said in a statement.

Once the backpacks and supplies were collected through donations by the Sharp Grossmont Hospital team, they were delivered to Christie’s Place for distribution.

The hospital noted that most of the families that benefited from the drive are living in poverty in East San Diego County.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital