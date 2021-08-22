Grossmont High senior killed, three passengers injured in El Cajon crash

The car was going eastbound on Navajo Road at Fletcher Parkway when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it struck the pole, according to police.

EL CAJON, Calif. — A 12th-grade student from Grossmont High School was killed Saturday in a solo vehicle crash, and two of the three passengers seriously injured were 11th-grade students at the school.

A speeding black 2018 Honda Civic crashed into a traffic light pole at about 2:10 a.m. Saturday in El Cajon, officials said.

The car was going eastbound on Navajo Road at Fletcher Parkway when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it struck the pole, according to Lt. Darrin Forster of the El Cajon Police Department.

Officers and paramedics dispatched to the crash location reported the driver of the Honda dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed his three passengers to area hospitals with serious injuries, Forster said.

"It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were factors in this collision and no other vehicles were involved," the lieutenant said.

The third passenger was not a student at a Grossmont school, officials said.

"Our district is working closely with the El Cajon Police Department as their investigation of the incident continues," a Grossmont Union High School District official said.

"As our school community begins to deal with this tragedy, our district will be providing additional grief support on campus at Grossmont High School and will also make it available to students throughout our close-knit GUHSD community," the statement continued.

The district said it was not immediately releasing the identities of the students or their conditions.