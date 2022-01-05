San Diego labor organizations rally for workers' rights

Around the globe, people rallied for International Workers' Day. Organizations gathered at Chicano Park and marched to raise awareness.

SAN DIEGO — Around the globe, people rallied for International Workers' Day. San Diego organizations gathered at Chicano Park and marched to raise awareness for workers' rights.

"COVID only illustrated the gross inequalities that exist in our society and the lack of real healthcare access," said Benjamin Predo, San Diego May 1st Coalition Organizer.

Predo organized the rally and wants workers to keep fighting long after Sunday's demonstration is over.

"It's not just May Day but every day after this. Workers are organizers, workers are taking back the resources that they produce as a consequence of their labor. We have to unite," he said.

Attendees highlighted the importance of working together.

"The message of unity between Black and Brown and Indigenous people," said attendee Matsemela Odom.

Those who attended the rally demanded improved access to healthcare, housing and education.

"The workers are who built our society. Even this highway here, it was the workers who built this. They really deserve more," said attendee Shanika.

She represented a Filipino youth organization and wants to see changes made when it comes to war funding.

"We really want our congressional representatives to pass the Philippine Human Rights Act which would cut all U.S. military and police aid from the Philippine's government until the human rights violations stop," she said.

Some attendees brought up San Diego's street vendor ordinance which they feel is unfair. The ordinance that passed in March bans street vendors from operating in certain locations.