Gun Owners Symposium held in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO — Gun rights advocates held the first-ever Gun Owners Symposium Saturday in El Cajon.

It's a two-day event aimed at combating what organizers call widespread misinformation about guns and gun violence.

“The bias against gun owners has to stop. It's not productive, it doesn’t help. It’s a political agenda being used against us. So, another part of our education efforts is to get rid of that," said Michael Schwartz, director of San Diego County Gun Owners PAC.

Schwartz says the event also focuses on gun ownership and safety.

"Make sure we do our job to educate the public and make sure they know everything they need to know about proficiency, gun safety, their rights and the law,"

Schwartz says the group wants to expand and restore second amendment rights.

"California has restrictive gun laws, the most restrictive gun laws in the country really. More restrictions on sane trained gun owners is not going to stop a career criminal and is certainly not going to stop somebody who is going through a mental health crisis," he continued.

The event, which wraps up Sunday, features speakers and presentations to educate attendees about gun ownership, laws, and how to protect and defend yourself.

The Gun Owners Symposium is free to anyone attending the gun show. Gun Show tickets are $15 at the door.

The Gun Owners Symposium is at the East San Diego Masonic Lodge, 7849 Tommy Dr, San Diego, CA 92119, from 9 am — 4 pm Sunday, June 4, 2023.

