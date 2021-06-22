Hearing to be held on gun violence restraining order surrounding husband of missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete

The judge can decide to return the guns to Millete or they can decide to extend that gun violence restraining order for up to a year.

SAN DIEGO — The search for missing Chula Vista mother, Maya Millete, is back in the spotlight on Tuesday. A hearing is scheduled over a temporary gun violence restraining order surrounding Millete’s husband is expected to be heard by a judge.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. at the Hall of Justice where a judge will determine whether Larry Millete will have his guns returned to him. They were seized and held as part of a gun violence restraining order. Larry's wife and mother of three, Maya has been missing since early January.

Last week Larry Millete filed an 80-page response saying that he was arrested by Chula Vista PD outside of their jurisdiction and told he couldn't see his kids. He also claims that his missing wife Maya was aware of his gun collection -- more than 17 firearms -- and that she approved of it.

He claims after intimidating letters and death threats, he needs the guns to protect his family while the search continues for his missing wife. You might also remember Millete using that 80-page response to take aim at his in-laws, the parents of Maya Millete, who have been leading the search efforts to find Maya. He says in the media they've implied and suggested that he is to blame for Maya's disappearance.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the judge can decide to return those guns to Millete or they can decide to extend that gun violence restraining order for up to a year, keeping those guns in the hands of authorities.