Gunman accused in random Southeastern San Diego shooting spree arraigned in court

22-year-old Jaime Gonzalez faces one First Degree Murder charge, and several charges of ttempted First Degree Murder. He is being held without bail.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A 22-year-old Lemon Grove man accused of killing one man, and wounding three other people, pleaded not guilty Wednesday afternoon.

Jaime Gonzalez appeared with his public defender via video monitor from the Central Jail. The judge ordered the media not to show his face in the courtroom, citing potential identity issues.

He entered a not guilty plea to seven felony charges, including six charges of Attempted Murder with premeditation and gun use allegations, and one First Degree Murder charge with a gun use allegation. He was also charged with carrying a gun that's not registered to him

“Gun violence is something that unfortunately we’re seeing more often than not these days,” said Deputy District Attorney Melissa Mack. “Gun violence is tragic. Multiple people are going to have forever scars in this case.”

Police say there was no connection to Gonzalez and any of these victims.

According to investigators, the shooting spree began Friday night around 8pm in Spring Valley, it continued in Encanto, and then Bay Terraces. In the end, a 32-year-old man was killed, another man was shot and two juveniles were shot as well.

Gonzalez was arrested about two hours after the shooting spree started. Police stopped a car matching a witness’s description of the vehicle. Police say Gonzalez was driving it. Inside, they found a semi-automatic 9mm handgun that police say appears to be a so-called ghost gun.

Gonzalez is being held without bail. Gonzalez is due back in court in March.

WATCH RELATED: Police arrest San Diego shooting spree suspect who killed 1 person; injured 3 (Jan. 2023).