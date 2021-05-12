Police searching for gunman after man killed near North Park McDonalds

SAN DIEGO — A man inside a vehicle was shot and killed early this morning on a University Heights street, police said.



Shortly after 2:45 a.m., dispatchers received a report that a man in a vehicle had been shot on El Cajon Boulevard between Texas and Louisiana streets, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.



The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Martinez said. The victim's name and age were not immediately available.



The shooter was described as a 6-foot man believed to be in his 30s or 40s. He was wearing all white clothing and fled in a white SUV.



Homicide detectives are investigating.