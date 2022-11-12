Gusty winds knock down powerlines as heavy rain drenches San Diego County

Gusty winds hit 35 miles per hour along the coast and up to 70 miles per hour in the mountains, weather reports indicated.

SAN DIEGO — Cable lines came down in Clairemont Sunday morning as heavy rain poured across San Diego County.

A wind advisory was issued by NWS until 6 p.m. Sunday for San Diego County coastal areas and valleys.

California Highway Patrol officers were busy all day with calls.

"On a typical day, we would have 70-90 calls for incidents, and with rain, we get 300-400 calls from traffic-related incidents," said CHP's Juan Escobar.

Escobar says particular lanes on the freeway are safer to travel on than others when it rains.

"It's always recommended to stay in the middle lanes. There's a lot of water runoff that goes to the sides, so it's safer to be in the middle lanes," said Escobar.

He says drivers must also pump the brakes sooner on wet roadways.

"So, your stopping distance is less than when driving in the rain. Please slow down. If you know you have to be somewhere, give yourself an extra half hour or so," he adds.

Escobar said it's important not to drive distracted, and he can't emphasize enough to slow down.

"Please drive slow. Slow down, slow down, slow down. Give yourself time and wear your seatbelt," said Escobar.