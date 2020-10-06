Gyms and fitness facilities can begin reopening on June 12

Some of the new guidelines for gyms include making an appointment to workout, physical distancing and wearing a mask when inside at all times.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Gyms and fitness facilities are joining a list of businesses that will be able to reopen their doors to the public on June 12. Businesses must follow state guidelines and are required to fill out a Safe Reopening Plan before resuming operations.

The facilities will need to have a strict worksite specific plan as well as train their employees on what they should look for, but how will this impact those who want to work out?

Face coverings must be used

To limit the number of people in the gym at one time, patrons are being urged to make appointments to work out

Physical distancing must be followed Gyms are required to move equipment so each machine is at least six feet away from the next High exertion aerobic equipment such as treadmills will be more than six feet away from the next machine Locker rooms will remain open, but available lockers will be staggered

Personal training will still be available, but trainers will have to maintain six feet of separation from the trainee

Saunas, steam rooms, and hot tubs will remain closed, but pools will be allowed to reopen

Patrons will be required to bring their own towels

For a full list of all the rules and regulations that were set out by the county, click here.

In addition to gyms, here are some other businesses who will be allowed to reopen on Friday

Bars and wineries

Swimming pools, including condominium and community pools

Hotels and other rental properties for tourism and individual travel

Card rooms, racetracks and satellite wagering facilities

Family entertainment (bowling alleys, batting cages)

Zoos, galleries, museums and aquariums

Film/TV production

Professional sports without spectators

The following activities are not permitted until further notice: