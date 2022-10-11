Hairdressers to attend 4th annual Open Chair Night

Many hair stylists attended the 4th annual "Open Chair Night" at Kensington Club in San Diego Tuesday night from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

SAN DIEGO — Many hair stylists attended the 4th annual "Open Chair Night" at Kensington Club in San Diego Tuesday night from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. The social network hair event brings hairdressers from all walks of life together under one roof.

Anthony Edge and his wife Gloria established the EDGE Academy in San Diego in 2017.

"We pride ourselves on elevating the industry by providing quality advanced education to professional hairdressers locally and across North America. I cam here from London with Toni&Guy as one of their main hairdressers across 56 countries in my two decades with them prior to doing our own," said Edge.

Edge says the event is a way to build and strengthen the local community of hairdressers.

He says it is a non-branded, grassroots event where hairdressers get to meet on a leveled ground and provide outstanding artists a platform to showcase their work and passion.

Edge says he also plans to launch a haircare product line made in San Diego later this week.