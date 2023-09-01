Halloween festivities kick off at Disneyland

If you’re heading to the parks for the haunted season, you can expect to experience all of your annual fall fan favorites and more.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Halloween has officially arrived at the Happiest Place on Earth.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim kicked off its fall festivities on Friday, with all of the spooky sights scheduled to last through Halloween.

If you’re heading to the parks for the haunted season, you can expect to experience all of your annual fall fan favorites and more. Including, brand new fall foods, seasonal decorations and Mickey Mouse and friends decked out in brand new spooky-themed costumes.

The Mexican traditions of Día de los Muertos will be honored at Disney California Adventure through Nov. 2. Guests can enjoy cultural experiences, live entertainment and food honoring Día de los Muertos.

Ballet Folklórico dancers, mariachi performers and artists will be on display, highlighting the importance and the bonds of family. Colorful decorations and traditional ofrendas will be on display during the weeks-long celebration.

The Halloween season kicks off as Disneyland ushers in its next chapter of development. San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure and the Princess and the Frog-themed restaurant, Tiana's Place are set to open right in time for the fall and winter holiday season.

In June, California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the parks to meet with Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro to discuss Disney’s decades-long plan to invest in the region. The development could bring new lands and experiences only found at Disney Parks around the world to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

To see all of the haunted offerings you can find at the Disneyland Resort this fall season, click here.