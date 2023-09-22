Halloween happenings in San Diego 2023

Spooky Season is upon us! There's always lots to do in San Diego County and we're here to help you scare up some spooktacular events throughout October.

SAN DIEGO — Halloween is almost here and that means the entire month is dedicated to Fall fun and spooktacular events. Below are a few places in San Diego that are hosting Halloween-themed events.

Family Friendly Frights

HalGloween with the San Diego Zoo

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during October

Where: San Diego Zoo



Join the San Diego Zoo for music, entertainment, and special performances for the whole family. Children 11 and younger are free and costumes aren't just allowed, they're encouraged!

SeaWorld Halloween Spooktacular

When: Sept. 15 - Oct. 29, 2023

Where: SeaWorld San Diego



SeaWorld's fall festival is underway and it's brimming with family fun. Watch spooky live shows, and join Halloween-themed activities, plus the little ones can trick-or-treat throughout the park in a safe environment.

Legoland Brick-or-Treat

When: Sept. 16 - Oct. 29, 2023

Where: Legoland California



Legoland is bringing back their Halloween event and it's better than ever. Brick-or-Treat will descend on Legoland California with loads of candy, an all-new lineup, and exclusive new Lego characters. All Brick-or-Treat events run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Brick-or-Treat Monster party day.

Pumpkin Patches

For more locations visit the San Diego Tourism Authority website.

Bates Nut Farm Pumpkin Patch

When: Sept. 16 - Oct. 31, 2023 | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: 15954 Woods Valley Road, Valley Center, CA 92082

Pumpkin Station

When: Sept. 29 - Oct. 31, 2023

Where: Ranch Bernardo Farm - 13421 Highland Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025

Bonita Pumpkin Farm - 5354 Sweetwater Road, Bonita, CA 91902

Mission Valley Station - 1640 1/2 Camino Del Rio North, San Diego, CA 92108

Del Mar Pumpkin Station - 15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Del Mar, CA 92014

Plaza Bonita, National City Pumpkin Station - 3030 Plaza Bonita Rd. National City, CA. 91950

Goff Family Pumpkin Patch at Liberty Station

When: Sept. 22 - Oct. 31, 2023

Where: Liberty Station, 2830 Perry Road, San Diego CA, 92106

PB Pumpkin Patch

When: Oct. 1-31, 2023

Monday-Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: 870 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109

Ghoulishly Good Times (For Big Kids)

San Diego Zombie Crawl in the Gaslamp

When: Oct. 27-31, 2023 | 6 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Where: 628 Fifth Avenue San Diego, CA 92101

San Diego's Zombie Crawl is back once again! This year's theme is Barbie

The Haunted Trail at Balboa Park

When: Sept. 22 - Oct. 31, 2023

Where: 6th & Juniper at Marston Point, San Diego, CA 92103

Price: Starting at $32.99

Situated in the world-famous Balboa Park, the Haunted Trail is a walk in the park you won't forget. Find your way out of the eXperiment Maze before heading down the mile-long trail of twisted pines and gnarled oak trees.

The Scream Zone

When: Oct. 5 - 31, 2023

Where:2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Del Mar, CA 92014

Del Mar's Trifecta of Terror returns with the Scream Zone 2023! Opening on October 5, this frightfully fun event is at the Del Mar "Scaregrounds" and features a Haunted Hayride, Stars of the Silver "Scream" and Labyrinth Manor.



The Whaley House Museum

When: Open daily

Where: 2476 San Diego Avenue, San Diego, CA 92110

Come visit one of America's Most Haunted Houses and prepare for a paranormal encounter. Visitors have seen things out of the corner of their eyes they can't explain, they've heard sounds but don't see anything. What will your visit bring?

Titanic Masquerade & Costume Party

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 | Check-In is at 8:45 p.m. Boarding begins at 9 p.m. Cruise 10 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Where: 1800 N Harbor Drive San Diego, CA 92101

Price: $25 - $250

This year's Titanic Masquerade is the 11th annual event featuring 6 DJs, 3 decks, 2 different areas for music, and one incredible night on an amazing Halloween party cruise.

Nightmare on Normal Street

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 | 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: Normal Street at University Avenue San Diego, CA 92103

Hillcrest is celebrating Halloween in style with the return of a dance party and costume competition. Nightmare on Normal Street is taking over the Pride Flag Plaza for spooktacular fun,

Black Pearl Halloween Yacht Party

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 | 9:15 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Where: 990 N. Harbor Drive Dock #1 San Diego, CA 92132

Price: $49 - $1049