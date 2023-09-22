Halloween happenings in San Diego 2023

SAN DIEGO — Halloween is almost here and that means the entire month is dedicated to Fall fun and spooktacular events. Below are a few places in San Diego that are hosting Halloween-themed events.
Family Friendly Frights
HalGloween with the San Diego Zoo
When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during October
Where: San Diego Zoo
Join the San Diego Zoo for music, entertainment, and special performances for the whole family. Children 11 and younger are free and costumes aren't just allowed, they're encouraged!
SeaWorld Halloween Spooktacular
When: Sept. 15 - Oct. 29, 2023
Where: SeaWorld San Diego
SeaWorld's fall festival is underway and it's brimming with family fun. Watch spooky live shows, and join Halloween-themed activities, plus the little ones can trick-or-treat throughout the park in a safe environment.
Legoland Brick-or-Treat
When: Sept. 16 - Oct. 29, 2023
Where: Legoland California
Legoland is bringing back their Halloween event and it's better than ever. Brick-or-Treat will descend on Legoland California with loads of candy, an all-new lineup, and exclusive new Lego characters. All Brick-or-Treat events run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Brick-or-Treat Monster party day.
Pumpkin Patches
For more locations visit the San Diego Tourism Authority website.
Bates Nut Farm Pumpkin Patch
When: Sept. 16 - Oct. 31, 2023 | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: 15954 Woods Valley Road, Valley Center, CA 92082
Pumpkin Station
When: Sept. 29 - Oct. 31, 2023
Where: Ranch Bernardo Farm - 13421 Highland Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025
Bonita Pumpkin Farm - 5354 Sweetwater Road, Bonita, CA 91902
Mission Valley Station - 1640 1/2 Camino Del Rio North, San Diego, CA 92108
Del Mar Pumpkin Station - 15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Del Mar, CA 92014
Plaza Bonita, National City Pumpkin Station - 3030 Plaza Bonita Rd. National City, CA. 91950
Goff Family Pumpkin Patch at Liberty Station
When: Sept. 22 - Oct. 31, 2023
Where: Liberty Station, 2830 Perry Road, San Diego CA, 92106
PB Pumpkin Patch
When: Oct. 1-31, 2023
Monday-Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Where: 870 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109
Ghoulishly Good Times (For Big Kids)
San Diego Zombie Crawl in the Gaslamp
When: Oct. 27-31, 2023 | 6 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Where: 628 Fifth Avenue San Diego, CA 92101
San Diego's Zombie Crawl is back once again! This year's theme is Barbie
The Haunted Trail at Balboa Park
When: Sept. 22 - Oct. 31, 2023
Where: 6th & Juniper at Marston Point, San Diego, CA 92103
Price: Starting at $32.99
Situated in the world-famous Balboa Park, the Haunted Trail is a walk in the park you won't forget. Find your way out of the eXperiment Maze before heading down the mile-long trail of twisted pines and gnarled oak trees.
The Scream Zone
When: Oct. 5 - 31, 2023
Where:2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar's Trifecta of Terror returns with the Scream Zone 2023! Opening on October 5, this frightfully fun event is at the Del Mar "Scaregrounds" and features a Haunted Hayride, Stars of the Silver "Scream" and Labyrinth Manor.
The Whaley House Museum
When: Open daily
Where: 2476 San Diego Avenue, San Diego, CA 92110
Come visit one of America's Most Haunted Houses and prepare for a paranormal encounter. Visitors have seen things out of the corner of their eyes they can't explain, they've heard sounds but don't see anything. What will your visit bring?
Titanic Masquerade & Costume Party
When: Saturday, Oct. 28 | Check-In is at 8:45 p.m. Boarding begins at 9 p.m. Cruise 10 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Where: 1800 N Harbor Drive San Diego, CA 92101
Price: $25 - $250
This year's Titanic Masquerade is the 11th annual event featuring 6 DJs, 3 decks, 2 different areas for music, and one incredible night on an amazing Halloween party cruise.
Nightmare on Normal Street
When: Saturday, Oct. 28 | 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Where: Normal Street at University Avenue San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest is celebrating Halloween in style with the return of a dance party and costume competition. Nightmare on Normal Street is taking over the Pride Flag Plaza for spooktacular fun,
Black Pearl Halloween Yacht Party
When: Saturday, Oct. 28 | 9:15 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Where: 990 N. Harbor Drive Dock #1 San Diego, CA 92132
Price: $49 - $1049
The Haunted Mansion hits the water with the Black Pearl Halloween Costume party cruise. This event starts boarding at 9:45 p.m. and features gourmet grub, an open bar, DJs and more!