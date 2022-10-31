Halloween Safety Tips | Chula Vista ranks 4th in nation for kids to Trick-or-Treat

According to a recent study, Chula Vista ranks 4th in the entire nation for best places to celebrate Halloween.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you're looking for the perfect place to send your kids trick-or-treating, look no further. According to a recent study by Smart Assets, Chula Vista ranks fourth in the nation for best places to celebrate Halloween.

Chula Vista, San Diego and Oceanside all ranked within the top 16 cities. One of the main reasons is weather, but Chula Vista earned the number four spot not just for our gorgeous weather, but also for its safety.

"This is a nice neighborhood. We love this area. We love Chula Vista," said Chula Vista resident Bruno Dobu.

According to the survey, Chula vista is far from creepy. The city offers the 10th lowest property crime rate and 32nd lowest violent crime rate, making it a hauntingly good time for trick-or-treaters.

"It's a nice walking area so you feel a little safer that your kids can be out walking around and enjoying what they've got," said Chula Vista resident Jim Vanwagner.

Halloween is a frightening good time filled with costumes, candy and parties but this year a lot of parents share the same bone-chilling concern. Could rainbow fentanyl end up in their kid's candy bucket?

"I'm very worried because now kids can just think they get candy and at the end they can get intoxicated," Mariana Bollandleon said.

Chula Vista Police officer Sheena Ramirez urges parents to be vigilant.

"Make sure that we put our phones down so that we are looking at who is handing out candy at every house and please inspect your candy before you consume any. You never know, it's possible anywhere," Ramirez said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and AAA Spokesman Doug Shupe have a few tips on staying safe.

Shupe says that on top of being aware of cars and staying out of the street, making children visible by using reflective tape on the back of the child's costume, stay on sidewalks, and use the crosswalk.

A few other tips on staying safe ahead of Halloween:

Always travel in large groups;

Do not go into anyone's home and;

Only go up to homes that are well lit.

