It was still Halloween in San Diego, just a little different in 2020

With state and county guidelines in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, some traditions were prohibited this year, but kids still had fun.

SAN DIEGO — Happy Halloween San Diego! Though we’ve been wearing masks for the majority of 2020, this is one of the only days where we can make it fun!

Since San Diego County has put some major guidelines out to stop the spread of the coronavirus, like prohibiting parties and carnivals and discouraging actives like Trick or Treating, the county stepped up and encouraged parents and kids to walk-by or drive-by rec centers around the county for some sweet treats.

“Gloves, masks, costume all part of the gig,” said Matt Ensminger of Ocean Beach Recreation Center. He says it’s nice to finally see families out and about enjoying the day.

“It’s a breath of fresh air,” he said, “It’s been tough not seeing them and dealing with the new stuff. But this will be good.”

In Liberty Station, Evelyn Diaz wanted to give her daughter Emi a Halloween experience after she told her the holiday might look a little different this year.

“She cried. She didn’t understand. She thought I was canceling the holiday," Diaz said. “So I thought it would be a good option of seeing if we could mimic the holiday in a smaller, safer setting.”

Diaz hopped online and invited other moms to bring their kids to have a socially distanced and safe Halloween. The candy, pumpkin decorating and costumes were all there so kids didn’t have to put Halloween on hold.