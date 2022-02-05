Hancock Elementary School teacher surprised with $750 to help with classroom supplies

Many stores are offering savings for Teacher Appreciation Week. But for one local kindergarten teacher's, her discounts were brought right to her classroom.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego kindergarten teacher, Jennifer Nannini had no idea that she and her students were in for a big surprise.

Her day started off by counting numbers with her student, but never thought she would be surprised with a large number herself.

Ms. Nannini and her students started Teacher Appreciation Week at Hancock Elementary School.

The school teamed up with Walmart to give Ms. Nannini a $750 gift card, while her students got some candy treats as well.

“I mean wow, I was surprised. At first, I thought Principal Hightower was coming in to observe me. This is amazing, this money is going to help me so much,” said Ms. Nannini.

The kindergarten teacher has been part of the school for 6 years and the money she received will help with classroom expenses for the next school year.

According to the school, the average teacher spends around $700 out of pocket, just to provide classroom supplies for students.

With that amount, it makes it difficult for some teachers to make ends meet during the start of the school year.

“We need to just get toys and books and hands-on material for the little kiddos, so we can show them this firsthand learning experience,” said Ms. Nannini.

Most of the students enrolled at Hancock Elementary School come from military families, meaning some parents can't always participate in classroom donations.

That's why the school is looking for new ways to show appreciation for their teachers.

“All of our families who live in our area are in E1 thru E6 enlisted members for the most part and their families struggle enough on their own. So, when we have fundraisers or when we ask for donations from our parents, our teachers know sometimes it’s difficult. It’s one of the reasons why teachers tend to spend out of pocket money,” said Principal Irene Hightower, from Hancock Elementary School.

Adding a ‘thank you’ is one way of expressing gratitude, but actually lending a helping hand to students and teachers during this time of need keeps educators and students in a positive environment.