"Hanging with Heroes" event features first responders and safety tips

Family Safety Day 'Hanging with Heroes' brings life saving information and resources to San Diego community.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The group ‘San Diego Moms’ hosted its 4th Annual Family Safety Day, Hanging with Heroes. The event brought together superheroes and real life heroes like police and fire crews to make safety a topic the whole family can be a part of.

“I think it's important to get kids involved in the conversation. I think you know safety information is only so good how you relay it so for me it's important to have the kids be a part of that conversation early,” San Diego Mom’s Owner, Niki Jones said.

For parents, Safety Day serves as an opportunity to start the conversation with their children early so everyone can take away helpful tips that will apply at home.

Sharlene Cherry attended the event with her two children, she says it's about sharing the information with others.

“I think not just for her, but she can explain it to her little brother, to her classmates, her friends,” Cherry said.

People also got the chance to see demonstrations for water rescue and learn what not to do in a worst-case drowning scenario.

“As long as you're throwing and not going, don't go, that's your last resort. Don't get in the water because if that person is struggling. If that person is struggling and you try to get in there you may be the one that becomes a victim as well,” Save a life manufacturer ResQ Disc Marketing and Business Development Shonna Jordan said.

Safe Kids San Diego hosted its car seat safety checks, families had the opportunity to learn from professionals on how to keep children safe in their vehicle.

“I would recommend to get your car seat inspected, we want to make sure to keep your child rear-facing as long as possible so the law right now is two years old, 40 pounds or 40 inches … we encourage you to keep your child rear-facing on to the maximum weight or height limits outlaw by the car seat manufacturer then the next step is to go forward facing, your again going to maximize those four facing ways in the full harness,” Rady Children's Hospital Certified Child Passenger Safety Instructor, Shirley Koch said.