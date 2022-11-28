Have you seen Sofia? Missing at-risk juvenile last seen in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — The San Diego Sheriff's Department requested the public's help locating a missing at-risk juvenile last seen in the North County area of San Diego.
Sofia Nicole Corbisiero, 13, was last seen in San Marcos when she left her home on foot around 5:50 p.m. on November 20, according to a press release from the San Diego Sheriff's Department.
San Diego Sheriff's said Sofia is a "voluntary runaway" and is known to frequent the downtown area of Oceanside and the Village in Carlsbad with her friends.
Sofia is described as a 13-year-old white female with green eyes, blonde hair, and 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds.
Sheriff's said Sofia wore a black sweatshirt and sweatpants when she went missing and is familiar with public transportation, including the Sprinter and Coaster - a bus and train service offered in the North County area of San Diego.
San Diego Sheriff's Department asked anyone who may have seen Sofia or knows where she is to call the Sheriff's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.
WATCH RELATED: Private investigator details challenges in searching for missing people amid tech advances (2021)