Have you seen Sofia? Missing at-risk juvenile last seen in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — The San Diego Sheriff's Department requested the public's help locating a missing at-risk juvenile last seen in the North County area of San Diego.

Sofia Nicole Corbisiero, 13, was last seen in San Marcos when she left her home on foot around 5:50 p.m. on November 20, according to a press release from the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

San Diego Sheriff's said Sofia is a "voluntary runaway" and is known to frequent the downtown area of Oceanside and the Village in Carlsbad with her friends.

Sofia is described as a 13-year-old white female with green eyes, blonde hair, and 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds.

Sheriff's said Sofia wore a black sweatshirt and sweatpants when she went missing and is familiar with public transportation, including the Sprinter and Coaster - a bus and train service offered in the North County area of San Diego.

#MissingPerson Have you seen 13-year-old Sofia Corbisiero? She was last seen leaving her home in @sanmarcoscity on November 20. She's known to frequent Oceanside & Carlsbad. If you have seen Sofia or have info on her whereabouts, call @SDSheriff at (858) 565-5200. @OceansidePD pic.twitter.com/mev94cKjrS — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) November 28, 2022

San Diego Sheriff's Department asked anyone who may have seen Sofia or knows where she is to call the Sheriff's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.