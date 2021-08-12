'We've had heaps and heaps of rain' | Hawaii deals with muddy fallout after winter storms slam the islands

The storm flooded streets, knocked out power and even blanketed mountain tops with snow.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — After three days of constant downpours, Wednesday is a much sunnier day on the islands of Hawaii.

The winter weather system known as “Kona Low” brought up to 12-inches of rain to various parts of the island chain.

The winter weather slammed Mauna Kea with 80 mph gusts and blanketed the summit with reports of 8-inches of snow.

High winds and downpours causing flash flooding, mudslides, and power outages to the islands of Maui, Hawaii, and Oahu.

"We've had heaps and heaps of rain," said Nick Winfrey, a former San Diegan now living on the island of Maui. "I've heard that power hasn't been out this long for as long as anyone can remember."

Winfrey says the major city of Kahului has modern infrastructure to help deal with the effects of storms, rural parts of the island can still be cut off from services during storms.

"There are drainage issues. When you're inundated with that much water, that quickly, there's going to be issues no matter where you're at," said Winfrey. "What I've learned is, anywhere I go in times like this, I keep a chainsaw in my truck, because we do see quite a few downed trees as well."

Winfrey is also the President of the Local Chapter of the United Way, connecting non-profits and charities with services during difficult weather.

"If their fridges have gone bad, if it is emergency support, we're able to kind of connect those dots as best as we can," said Winfrey.

Wednesday saw an end to the heavy downpours and radar shows a much sunnier few days for the islands.

But there are still some muddy cleanups that need to be done.