SAN DIEGO — Hazmat crews responded to the scene of a chemical spill in University City on Monday. A report of the incident came in around 3:15 p.m. from the 4100 block of Executive Drive. 

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department about 30 gallons of chlorine spilled from a pool pump at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center.

SDFD tweeted that the spill was contained around 4:20 p.m. 

400 children were evacuated from a summer camp in the area, according to the agency, while 40+ sheltered in place. 

No injuries were reported. A tweet from SDFD indicated that the JCC would hire a contractor trained in hazmat cleanup. 

PHOTOS: Hazmat crews respond to chemical spill in University City
This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.