RANCHO SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Hazmat teams were cleaning up a diesel spill in a Rancho San Diego neighborhood today, an official said.



A report came in about 9 a.m. of a spill on Via Felicia in a neighborhood east of Fury Lane, San Miguel Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Gehrig Browning said.



When crews arrived at the scene, they found about 10 gallons of diesel fuel had spilled down a driveway and into a storm drain.



San Diego County Public Works crews and hazmat teams were cleaning up the fuel, Browning said.



The spill appeared to be accidental, he said.