Health officials concerned over potential 'tripledemic'

Officials urge people to get their updated vaccines as soon as they are available.

SAN DIEGO — As kids head back into the classroom, local and state health officials are warning of a triple threat of respiratory illnesses this fall and winter.

According to Rady Children's Hospital, cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and flu are low right now in San Diego. But that is expected to change in the coming months. Doctors urge people to get their updated shots.

"Vaccines take at least two to three weeks to work and so you don't want to wait until you're in the middle of an epidemic before you get vaccinated," said Dr. Alice Pong, Clinical Director of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Rady Children's Hospital. "We anticipate flu is going to come. We encourage everyone to get flu shots starting next month."

The FDA just approved a new RSV vaccine for babies. The maternal vaccine is given between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy, and it protects newborns for six months. Dr. Pong said high-risk moms should really consider getting it because they're the ones more likely to have babies who are premature. The vaccine is expected to be released this fall.

Dr. Pong said most healthy kids, toddler age and older don't need to be vaccinated against RSV, because the illness isn't as likely to land them in the hospital.

An RSV vaccine will be available for our older population as well.

Last year, RSV season was longer and more severe than usual, overwhelming hospitals in many places across the country. This year health officials want to get the word out early, encouraging people to take preventative action.