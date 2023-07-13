Heart attack victim thanks rescuers for his survival

David Mills is fortunate to be alive after suffering a cardiac arrest in his sleep. He credits CPR and first responders for saving him.

VISTA, Calif. — David Mills is alive and well today and it’s considered to be a medical marvel. At around 1:30 a.m. on April 8, his wife heard strange breathing while they were sleeping.

David wouldn’t wake up. So, the family called 911. David had gone into cardiac arrest.

His wife started mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, and then their grandson started chest compressions with the help of dispatch. Law enforcement arrived and took over for the grandson.

Then, shortly after Vista Fire Rescue showed up, they started treatment. A mixture of CPR, medication, and a defibrillator was used to get his heart out of what’s called VFib rhythm.

About a half hour went by before he was transported to Tri-City Medical Center.

That’s when doctors took over in the ER. In total, he underwent about 70 minutes in and out of hospital CPR.

Mills eventually woke up on Easter Sunday. He went home 20 days later.