Heat exhaustion and parking struggles at beaches on Labor Day

Mission Beach is very crowded on Labor Day, even more so due to the extreme heat wave. San Diego Police have some important safety reminders.

SAN DIEGO — Visitors from all over were trying to grab parking spots at Mission Beach early on Labor Day.

"I've probably circled around for about 10-15 minutes. Still circling around and around. I don't know if it's worth it at this point," said Betty, who is visiting from Texas. "That’s what happens on Labor Day!"

"Parking lots are packed. Streets are packed. Bring your patience. Use ride share services because there is not a lot of parking," said San Diego Police Department's, Captain Scott Wahl.

Two girls from Massachusetts say they parked their car at 7 a.m.

"We knew the parking situation was tough," they said.

An Arizona driver felt all she needed was luck and it worked out in her favor. She found a spot in about 10 seconds.

"I should have charged them $50 for this parking spot," joked the driver giving them an open spot. "I'm glad I made their day. Happy Labor Day everyone!"

"Its been a bizarre weekend with this heat wave. Skip the bonfire. Bonfires are a big issues this year. Use concrete, that’s always been the law," said Captain Wahl.

San Diego lifeguards have extra seasonal staff workers and guards on deck. They made numerous rescues and even helped many people suffering from heat exhaustion.

"It's all hands on deck. The whole weekend has been extremely busy. We have all the elements in play with hot, humid temperatures and warm ocean temperatures. Stay hydrated. Drink a little bit more water early and often. Don’t wait until you get thirsty!" said Lifeguard Sgt. Jayme Broadhurst.

And on the way out from leaving the beach, many drivers were prepared for traffic.

"If you're planning to come down this evening, it will be gridlocked for a couple of hours. Pack your patience and be prepared for that," said Captain Wahl.