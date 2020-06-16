Heavy rainy season turned into big weeds

Now is the time to get ahead of the fire season.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The heavy winter rains this past winter have turned into a huge weed problem for the city and crews are working non stop to knock them back to keep fires from breaking out.

Rebecca Boorhees is a Supervisor on a crew with the Urban Corps.

"There are a lot of weeds around San Diego from all the rain we saw this winter so the chance of a fire getting big is out there," she said.

Urban Corps and city crews are working together to reduce potential for fire.

"All it takes is a spark or a cigarette and a fire could get going easily. Then it would move into the surrounding homes and that would be a disaster," said Boorhees. "There are six crews working around the city non stop."

At the same time, the same thing should be happening in the urban wild land interface.

Monica Munoz is the public information officer San Diego Fire & Rescue.

"You should have a defensible space which is 100 feet from your property. It's important. It gives firefighters time. It allows the firefighters a space to work in," she said.

The problem firefighters deal with is clearing tings from around the home.

"It's really important. A lot of times people will stack firewood next to their home and all it takes is for a spark to fall in there and a fire will start," said Munoz. "You should do everything you can to hold up your end of the bargain."