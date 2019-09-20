NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A staple of college football culture is in San Diego county. The Heisman Trophy is making stops four stops locally. The award is given annually to a player who demonstrates outstanding performance and integrity.

Mossy Nissan has announced their Heisman Pose Contest (click here for official rules on MossyNissan.com) that offers a chance for a member of the public to visit participating Mossy Nissans to strike a Heisman pose and get a picture with the trophy. They can then share the picture on social media with the #MossyNissanHeismanPose to be entered to win a $200 Visa Gift card and a 4-pack of tickets to an SDSU football game.

The Heisman Trophy will be on display at Mossy Nissan and ready for pictures on the following dates:

9/19 - Mossy Nissan National City at 2700 National City Blvd, National City, CA 91950

9/20 - Mossy Nissan Chula Vista at 1885 Auto Park Pl, Chula Vista, CA 91911

9/21 - Mossy Nissan El Cajon at 1170 W Main St, El Cajon, CA 92020

9/22 - Mossy Nissan Oceanside at 3535 College Blvd, Oceanside, CA 92056