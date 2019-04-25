SAN DIEGO — May is National Foster Care Month and on Wednesday the Helen Woodward Animal Center sent out an emergency request for caring individuals to foster the enormous number of animals currently at the center.

Over 200 dogs and cats have arrived at the center from as far away as Kauai, New Mexico and Texas – setting a record for the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

According to the animal center, 90% of the animals in its care come from transfer partners, rescue groups from cities and states around the county where adoption rates are very low and euthanasia rates are high.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center said many of their puppies and kittens are under 12 weeks and therefore not ready for adoption. It will take weeks before those small animals are ready to receive their full vaccinations and undergo spays and neuters.

The animal center said it is happy to help, but it also aims to keep its kennel space open for animals ready to find forever homes. Because of that, the center is seeking foster families to shelter pets that are not quite ready for adoption.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center Foster Animals

On Thursday, the Helen Woodward Animal Center will hold a meet-and-greet – allowing the public to meet some of their fuzzy friends. Individuals will be able to apply to become short-term fosters or individuals can apply, interview and adopt an animal.

Foster families will be asked to provide a home and loving care. The Helen Woodward Animal Center will provide everything else, like: Bedding, toys, food, bowls, kitty litter, litter boxes, potty pads, and exercise pens are all provided in a care-kit as fosters leave with their foster pet.

Foster families can usually take in two to three foster pets at a time for about two to three weeks. Shorter assignments are available, according to the Helen Woodward Animal Center.