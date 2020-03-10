Former San Diego chef needs help with life-saving treatment

Chef Anthony Sinsay's life changed in November 2019 when he was diagnosed with late-stage cancer.

SAN DIEGO — A popular chef, Anthony Sinsay, who once worked in downtown San Diego now is facing a major health challenge.

His family is asking for the public's help ... when it comes to receiving the life-saving treatments he needs.

"It's a primitive Neuroectodermal tumor, it's very rare in children and extraordinarily rare in adults," said Anthony's Sinsay's mother-in-law, Cristian Padron. "I'm gonna always take of my kids. I'm gonna fight for them and advocate for them as much as I can."

Sinsay was a chef in San Diego for 10 years before he went to Seattle. His life changed in November 2019 when he was diagnosed with late-stage cancer.

Anthony's brother-in-law, Thomas Cueva set up the go fund me page "Save Anthony"

"So, they ended up losing their health insurance. it was worse coverage than before," Cueva said. "It's completely overwhelming, it's amazing the generosity of people."

The stress of cancer has also been tough on Pardon's daughter.

"Now she's become mom, dad, teacher. she's managing the household and she's going to school herself," Pardon said.

The goal is to hit $50,000 but the medical costs will be much higher than that figure.

"He'll have his treatment and be sick, sick, sick for weeks, and then have a few days where he's ok," she said.

To keep Anthony's spirits up, Cristian reminds him of his San Diego roots, "I told him he has a lot of people loving on him, he's made an impact here in San Diego."