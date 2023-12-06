Help for a Gaslamp street musician whose trombone was stolen

A photo of a homeless man playing the trombone has been a local photographer's bestseller. Proceeds from the photo will be donated to help buy a new trombone.

SAN DIEGO — An image of a man experiencing homelessness playing the trombone in the Gaslamp has become a bestseller for the local photographer who captured the image in December 2021.

Jim Walters said he wanted to know the musician's story but couldn't find him until recently and learned there was a bigger need to find and help the man.

Bernard Hill traveled the world playing the trombone with the military in the 70s with his blues band.

“Soul Sounds from South Bend, Indiana. It was great,” said Hill.

Eventually, he moved to California but said he wasn't great with money and has been homeless for decades.

“[I was] arrogant, I want it my way, or no way at all,” Hill.

The 58-year-old man says it was his trombone that kept him steady. He made money playing in the streets until two weeks ago.

“Someone stole it. I didn't know, understand that. Psychologically, it was like, I didn't know what to do. I didn't know what to do. I told myself, ‘Don't go into depression.’ I went into depression,’” said Hill.

While Hill searched for his trombone, local photographer Jim Walters searched for the street musician in a photo he took in December 2021 on the northwest corner of 5th and Market in the Gaslamp.

“I put it up on my own wall. I looked at it every day. And I would wonder what was going on,” said Walters.

His customers wondered too. They would ask Walters about the trombonist in the photos. Hill became a favorite at local farmer's markets where he sold "Play with Soul" for $45 or $300 on resin.

“He's going to a blues bar out in Chicago, he's going to be placed up in a home in Florida, Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale, Mexico, and Canada,” said Walters.

Then at the North Park Farmer's Market, a minister recognized Hill in the photo.

“I gave him one of the prints. I said, ‘Please give this to him. I've been looking for him for a long time,’” said Walters.

Walters says he was anxious and nervous to meet Hill.

“My fear was that Bernard wouldn’t like the photo,” said Walters.

But when the Minister gave him the photo Bernard understood what he was feeling at that moment others felt it too.

“I'm not necessary, but the expression and what it is saying. Not everyone is going to feel but those who feel that understand that. They can feel it, and they can hear it. And I said, ‘Wow, that's phenomenal,” said Hill. “That was like, ‘whoa. It's like, ‘Is that me?’”

Walters says he didn’t know about the stolen trombone until after they met.

During this time, Walters says he was in recovery and struggled to keep taking photos but the interest in the photo and Hill’s story inspired him to keep taking his work on the road to make money.

“It pushed me and motivated me to keep doing what I’m doing so I just want to tell you thank you and unknowingly you have touched so many people around the globe,” said Walters to Hill.

Walters went to social media with the hashtag #LetBernardPlay and is now donating 50 percent of the sales from his photo to Hill.

“I want to get this trombone back in your hands. I want to get you back down in the Gaslamp in the summer where you're supposed to be playing down there,” said Walters.

Hill says the interest has inspired him and has given him a new purpose.

“They inspire me to keep going so this is my commitment, this is my reason for being here,” said Hill.

He hopes a new Olds trombone will get him back on his feet so he can put new tunes on wax.

“My challenge is, to let people hear what I got. I'm going to knock the boots off. Because I got, in musical terms, I got heat. I got heat,” said Hill.

Jim Walters says he has upcoming exhibits on June 18 at the Solana Beach Farmer’s Market. On June 24, he will be at the OB Street Fair and Chili Cook-Off and the following day at the Carlsbad Art Village. If you would like to order a print online, visit the Jim Walters Photographer website.