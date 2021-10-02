The San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) Board of Trustees received an additional $97 million in federal stimulus money.

SAN DIEGO — Help is on the way for local community college students who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) Board of Trustees received an additional $97 million in federal stimulus money. The district includes San Diego City college, Mesa college, Miramar college and the San Diego College of Continuing Education.

"The SDCCD is grateful for the additional infusion of federal funding," said SDCCD Chancellor Constance M. Carroll. "These funds are needed to help students continue their studies and stay enrolled while supporting them in navigating the economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. They will also help the district cope with the myriad costs associated with the massive conversion to online instruction and remote operations"

A minimum of $38 million will go straight to the students in the form of direct aid payments that they can use for food, housing, and tuition.

When the pandemic hit community colleges were forced online. Some of the colleges provided free laptops to students and other support services to help them transition to online instruction.

The rest of the money will go to the colleges to help pay back some of those additional expenses and future expenses related to the pandemic.