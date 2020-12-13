Toys for Joy | Helping local families in need

In a time that many are out of work or sick, like single mother of three Laura Moya, these events are a blessing to their family.

SAN DIEGO — Though we just started Hanukkah and we are 13 days from Christmas, the current circumstances we’re in as a nation, can make it difficult to get into the holiday spirit.

"It breaks your heart to see the need that is constant here in the United States of America,” says Rock Church Pastor Miles McPherson “Especially now when people are thinking this is the time to be happy and be excited that the savior was born to celebrate that. But they don’t have any food.”

For the past 24 years, the church has put on the Toys for Joy event, passing out food and gifts to families in need around San Diego. This year is a little different with several sites around the city participating, including a location at Grossmont College where families lined up in their cars Saturday and received food, toys and good tidings from volunteers like Laura Wallace.

“I’m just praying for them, just praying that they feel blessed and loved and that they stay safe and healthy," said Wallace.

In a time that many are out of work or sick, like single-mother of three Laura Moya, these events are a blessing to their family.

“I just came out of the hospital,” says Moya. “It’s extremely difficult for me to be able to take care of them [children] and be able to go grocery shopping.”

Even in these challenging times, the volunteers were smiling under their masks. And large and small gifts, like an RC car, candy cane or even a prayer, it’s a little bright spot in in an otherwise difficult holiday season.