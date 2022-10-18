Here's a list of spooky South Bay haunts for you and the family

SAN DIEGO — Enjoy a scary Spooktacular in Imperial Beach or brave a haunted house you can only find in Chula Vista.
From Imperial Beach to Bonita, South Bay has some of San Diego County’s best Halloween events and we’ve got you covered.
- Oct. 22-Oct. 30
- Sesame Place San Diego
- Celebrate in your best costume and start trick-or-treating at Sesame Place San Diego's Halloween Spooktacular.
- Tickets and more information here.
- Oct. 28 10:00 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
- Play City
- Meet and greet your favorite characters, giveaways, complimentary candy bags and performances.
- Tickets and more information here.
- Oct. 29 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
- Veterans Park
- Free trick-or-treating! Bring your children, costumes and get ready to fill your bags with candy as you ''Trunk-or-Treat."
- Oct. 31 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
- Village Walk at Eastlake
- Free trick-or-treating for children 12 and under, including treats from local participating businesses.
- More information here.
- Oct. 31 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
- Chula Vista Golf Course
- Free entry, costume contests, food, music and prizes.
- More information here.
- Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
- Deseo Studios
- Enjoy a spooky, haunted house that you can only find in Chula Vista., ages 5+
- Tickets and more information here.
- Oct. 29 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
- Westfield Plaza Bonita
- Free event including Aztec dancers, Mariachi Band, face painting and more.
- More information here.
- Oct. 29 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.
- Super Dentists Eastlake
- Free event including costume contests for children and adults, pumpkin carving display photo station, music and free photos.
- More information here.
- Oct. 29 4:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
- Novo Brew Brazil Otay Ranch Mall
- Free, family friendly event with live music, food and costume contests.
- More information here.
