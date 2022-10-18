x
Here's a list of spooky South Bay haunts for you and the family

From Imperial Beach to Chula Vista, there's tons of Halloween fun for you and the family that you'll only find in the South Bay.

SAN DIEGO — Enjoy a scary Spooktacular in Imperial Beach or brave a haunted house you can only find in Chula Vista.

From Imperial Beach to Bonita, South Bay has some of San Diego County’s best Halloween events and we’ve got you covered.

The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular

  • Oct. 22-Oct. 30
  • Sesame Place San Diego
  • Celebrate in your best costume and start trick-or-treating at Sesame Place San Diego's Halloween Spooktacular.
  • Tickets and more information here.

Halloween Fest at Play City

  • Oct. 28 10:00 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
  • Play City
  • Meet and greet your favorite characters, giveaways, complimentary candy bags and performances.
  • Tickets and more information here.

Imperial Beach Spooktacular

  • Oct. 29 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
  • Veterans Park
  • Free trick-or-treating! Bring your children, costumes and get ready to fill your bags with candy as you ''Trunk-or-Treat."

Trick-or-Treat at Village Walk

  • Oct. 31 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
  • Village Walk at Eastlake
  • Free trick-or-treating for children 12 and under, including treats from local participating businesses.
  • More information here.

Halloween Food Fest

  • Oct. 31 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. 
  • Chula Vista Golf Course
  • Free entry, costume contests, food, music and prizes.
  • More information here.

Halloween Haunted House

  • Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
  • Deseo Studios
  • Enjoy a spooky, haunted house that you can only find in Chula Vista., ages 5+
  • Tickets and more information here.

Día de Los Muertos Celebration

  • Oct. 29 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
  • Westfield Plaza Bonita
  • Free event including Aztec dancers, Mariachi Band, face painting and more.
  • More information here.

23rd Annual Spooktacular

  • Oct. 29 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.
  • Super Dentists Eastlake
  • Free event including costume contests for children and adults, pumpkin carving display photo station, music and free photos.
  • More information here.

Halloween Party

  • Oct. 29 4:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
  • Novo Brew Brazil Otay Ranch Mall
  • Free, family friendly event with live music, food and costume contests.
  • More information here.

