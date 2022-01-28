Here's how and where you can get free N95 masks in San Diego

San Diegans can now grab free N95 masks at local pharmacies after the Biden Administration announced it will give out 400 million free N95 masks to the public.

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans can now grab free N95 masks at local pharmacies after the Biden Administration announced it will give out 400 million free N95 masks to the public. The N95 masks are from the Strategic National Stockpile.

Local pharmacies like CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens are participating in the distribution program.

So, how can you get the free masks?

Some pharmacies have the masks out on a table, while other pharmacies have customers wait in the check-out line. Signs say people can help themselves to three free masks for each member of the household. They are depending on the honor system and there’s nothing stopping people from going to a second pharmacy to grab even more masks that have them out.

CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen stopped by CVS Pharmacy in Pacific Beach and CVS Pharmacy off Balboa Avenue. Both CVS pharmacies did not receive a shipment of masks early Friday afternoon, however staff says they expect a shipment later in the day. The Walgreens off of Balboa Avenue also had not received any shipment of masks Friday afternoon.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says cloth masks are no longer as effective in preventing the spread of omicron; recommending people to wear N95 or K95 masks instead.

Overall, it’s a pretty simple process to get free masks. Right now, your best bet is to go to any local Rite Aid. Pharmacy staff says they are encouraging everyone to grab a mask to be safe before they all run out.