Here's how your pet can donate blood and save a life

Each year, thousands of pets’ lives are saved through blood transfusions.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Veterinary Specialty Hospital is looking for healthy dogs and cats to join its blood donor program. Just like humans, pets with traumatic injuries and some medical conditions require blood transfusions. A single donation can save more than just one life.

“There is a lot of increase in ownership of pets during COVID so there's a higher demand from several years ago and that translates into a lesser supply,” said Veterinary Criticalist Saya Press.

The demand for blood products continues to increase and the only level 1 trauma center for animals in San Diego County is always welcoming new canine and feline blood donors into their program.

In order to qualify to donate blood, all pets must be between the ages of one and seven, have an overall good temperament, and be current on all vaccines. Dogs must be a healthy weight of over 55 lbs. and receive monthly flea, tick and heartworm prevention. Cats must live indoors and weigh over 10 lbs. with monthly flea prevention.

“We want friendly animals who are not too stressed at the vet,” said Dr. Press.

Before the donation, most dogs are sedated, and a blood sample is taken from their jugular vein into a collection bag and then identified for blood types.

“We have positive and negative dogs. Cats we have type A and type B and type AB cats so we always give type-specific blood when possible,” said Dr. Press

