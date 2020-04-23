Here's why the grocery store might be out of your favorite brand

Chains maintain there is plenty of food available, but it may not always be a customer’s first, preferred option.

SAN DIEGO — Grocery store advertisements may look different and offer a smaller assortment of products during the pandemic as retailers adjust to the supply chain limitations.



In some cases, stores are offering a limited variety of items for sale to avoid disappointing customers or advertising items they might not otherwise promote.



“We want to make sure that we're delivering for the customer on their expectations, but still providing a great value as well, and we're very focused on that during this time because we know there's a lot of folks who are struggling,” said Kendra Doyle, Vice President of Purchasing for Ralphs and Food 4 Less.



Ralphs and Food 4 Less are still seeing more customers in the morning, which sometimes leads to less availability for those who shop in the evening.



“Supply is different. So [employees are] making sure that we talk to customers, we engage with them wherever we can, let them know ‘here's what we do have, here might be a good alternative or here's what's [being advertised] this week’,” said Doyle. “In our stores, we're pushing hard.”

Costco and Sprouts stopped printing advertisements because of supply issues, but continue to make them available online. Costco’s April advertisements don't feature a single item.



“We're seeing so many disruptions across a number of different product categories, particularly meat and dairy products throughout the supply chain,” said Kaitlin Wowak, a professor at the University of Notre Dame who researches supply chain management.

Nationally, supplies of pork were interrupted when the Smithfield Plant in South Dakota, which processes up to 5% of the nation’s pork, closed. More than 300 workers tested positive for the virus.



While many stores are still able to keep meat and other key grocery items in stock, some industry experts say supply problems could worsen if large numbers of workers at any point of the supply chain continue to get sick.



“We've got to figure out a way to keep operating both for consumers and for producers and the animals they raise,” said Julie Anna Potts with the North American Meat Institute.



Grocery stores are still seeing a demand for food increase as Americans change their eating habits.