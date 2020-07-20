Hidden parts of San Diego being explored amid pandemic travel concerns

Locals have been getting creative and taking advantage of all that San Diego has to offer.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As people have been dealing with businesses reopening and then reclosing among fears about the safety of traveling during the coronavirus pandemic, many still feel they need an escape. So locals have been getting creative and taking advantage of all that San Diego has to offer.

San Diego's Mission Bay, for example, has been booming with outdoor activities thanks to people wanting to get out of the house.

Beyond the bay and beaches, there is another side of San Diego. People have been posting on social media about how quarantine has motivated them to stay safe while also exploring things once overlooked or ignored.

Like the Encinitas Boat Houses:

Or the La Jolla Secret Swing, which News 8’s own Alicia Summers recently swung on:

For others, it has been about appreciating local art and other small things you never noticed or appreciated before, which in shutdown times seem even more amazing.