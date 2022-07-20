Hidden tracking device, packages taped under woman's car

A white powder was spilling from one of the bundles. San Diego Police wouldn't confirm whether the packages were illegal drugs.

SAN DIEGO — A woman's smoking car led to quite a surprising find Wednesday in downtown San Diego.

"The driver noticed her vehicle had some odd smoking coming from it. She drove to Jiffy Lube," said Acting Sergeant Amanda Jimenez with the San Diego Police Department.

Mechanics went under the car where the smoke was coming from.

"They discovered two packages taped under the vehicle," she said.

San Diego's Bomb and Arson Squad was called to safely remove them. They determined the packages were not explosives.

A white powder was spilling from one of the bundles. There also appeared to be a tracking device attached.

Police on scene wouldn't say whether the packages were illegal drugs.

"We can't make any statements until further testing is done," Jimenez said.

In the past, drug smugglers have been known to attach drugs to unknowing victims who then transport the drugs across the border.

The smugglers use tracking devices to find the drugs once they've made it into the United States.

The white powder was sent to a lab. CBS 8 is waiting for confirmation on what was inside the bundles.