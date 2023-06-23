High-flying doggy stunts and tricks at San Diego County Fair

These performing pooches show how fast and skilled they are on the agility course.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEL MAR, Calif. — Animal lovers don’t want to miss the Extreme Dog Show at the San Diego County Fair. The talented pups perform all kinds of cute tricks and high-flying stunts.

“It’s amazing, it’s really cool to see that kind of training put into a dog and like seeing the level of dedication you can put into an animal,” said fairgoer, Jack Giebler.

These performing pooches show how fast and skilled they are on the agility course.

“Agility is one of my favorite things to watch because the dogs have to be smart and fast and very on point with what they’re doing,” said Alfredo Tovar.

A large crowd gathered Friday, stacking the bleachers with families and kids in the Family Funville section of the Fair. They enjoyed a head-to-head tricks competition, frisbee catch, high-jump, and dock diving into the pool.

“I saw a lot of tricks with them jumping into the water, like twenty-plus feet, all in one go, that in and of itself is such an amazing feat, I mean, I don’t know any human that can do that, so it’s all really incredible,” said Giebler.

Lead trainer, Andrea Morrissette, says most of the dogs in the show are rescues or rehomes or adopted from shelters.

“We also want to show that even if the dog hasn’t had the greatest start, they can still have a great life and be really active and be really enriching for a family,” said Morrissette.

“I think it’s almost like a second chance for them and to show that like it can be a good dog and it can be trained really well to really amazing, cool things for you and you just have to give them a chance,” said Giebler.

You can find the Extreme Dog Show Wednesday through Sunday at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. through July 4.