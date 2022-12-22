Firefighters knock down high rise fire near Petco Park

The fire broke out Thursday at 1401 Imperial Avenue downtown, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department made quick work of a high rise fire that broke out downtown at San Diego's Homelessness Response Center Thursday near Petco Park.

The incident was reported just after noon at 1401 Imperial Avenue on the 10th floor, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

When crews arrived on scene, they had to evacuate residents who lived on the 13th floor. The fire was contained to one apartment and crews had to remove smoke from the 12th floor and stairwells, SDFD said.

No injuries were reported, according to SDFD.

According to the SDFD incident page, 155 personnel were dispatched to the high-rise. The local Red Cross was also called out, but it was unclear if any people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

Firefighters are removing smoke from the 12th floor and stairwells. #imperialfire pic.twitter.com/drFmOgmK3w — SDFD (@SDFD) December 22, 2022