High-speed chase ends in East County San Diego with suspect in custody

EL CAJON, Calif. — A high-speed chase ended peacefully in San Diego’s East County Wednesday morning. The suspect is now in custody.

The incident began around 7:00 a.m. when police responded to a call involving a man allegedly threatening someone with a gun near 38th and Redwood streets in the City Heights neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department watch command.

During the incident, the suspect drove away from the scene in a white SUV, police said.

By 7:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol began a high-speed chase with the suspect on state Route 52 where at one point, speeds reach speeds up to 100 mph.

The suspect traveled across the East County through the Santee area, driving on SR-52, I-8, and traveling on El Cajon Blvd, Ridgefield Ave and at one point eastbound on Fletcher Pkwy.

The chase ended around 8:20 a.m. in a parking lot of an Arco Station at 593 North Mollison in El Cajon. The suspect smashed into a parked car as authorities from the CHP and SDPD surrounded him. He eventually exited his vehicle with his hands up and was taken into custody by the police.