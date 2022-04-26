High speed pursuit ends in crash on SR 52 eastbound in Santee

The high speed chase led police from Pacific Beach to Santee across San Diego County before ending in a crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SANTEE, Calif. — A high-speed chase led San Diego police from Pacific Beach to Santee Tuesday afternoon around 1:20 p.m. SDPD watch commander confirmed to CBS 8 that the initial stop was for expired registration. The suspect took off at a high rate of speed heading eastbound on SR 52 in a green and grey Lexus.

The vehicle was involved in a collision on SR 52 East near Mast Blvd in Santee blocking all lanes.

As of 2 p.m., lanes were reopened as officers continued their investigation. The driver was taken into custody, a dispatcher says.

WATCH: Chopper over highway pursuit at SR-53 and Mast in Santee (April 26, 2022)