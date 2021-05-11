High stakes in Del Mar at the Breeders' Cup

Big hats and loud suits were some of the many fashion statements The Breeders' World Cup in Del Mar.

DEL MAR, Calif. — One of the biggest spectacles in horse racing is happening in Del Mar Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6.

The Breeders’ Cup World Championship is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors to San Diego for a $31 million purse.

“It's starting to get cold in Boise, so came down here for a little bit,” said Chad Collins, Boise visitor.

Collins and his wife Maureen and friends Randy and Jill Lance traveled from Boise, Idaho. This is their first time traveling far for a horse race and they hope to make it a tradition.

“There is a chance to win some money, enjoying your friends and have some drinks,” said Maureen Collins.

This is the second time San Diego has hosted the Breeders’ Cup. The last time was in 2017 and it made a huge economic impact.

“It's beautiful, in Reno it's cold right now,” said Cyndi St. Pierre, Reno visitor. “We get to hang out at the beach, even at the races.”

While some study the ponies, Cyndi comes for the entertainment.

“I don't know much about it but I always bet on the horse with the best name and prettier and sometimes it works out for me,” said St. Pierre.

Her styled bedazzled law enforcement hat with steam punk glasses is one of the many fashion statements at the Breeders’ Cup.

“Horse racing and big, loud suits,” said Garrett Calhoun, Chicago visitor.

He sported a neon colored; pop art looking suit with Air Jordan's and says while he likes to win some money, it’s nice to be cheering for something.

The Breeders’ Cup continues Saturday, Nov. 5. The first Breeders race starts at 10:15 a.m. PST.