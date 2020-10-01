SAN DIEGO — A hiker that required a medical rescue in Bandy Canyon southeast of Escondido on Thursday succumbed to their injuries, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

Cal Fire's Copter 11 along with ground crews responded to the 16100 block of Highland Valley Road near Starvation Mountain Road and initiated a hoist crew, according to the agency's Twitter.

The copter was able to successfully rescue the patient who was taken to an ambulance on the ground but the person succumbed to their injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene, according to Cal Fire.

The nature of the person's injuries was unknown as of Thursday evening.