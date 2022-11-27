Hillcrest LGBTQ club The Rail adds metal detectors in the wake of the deadly Colorado Springs shooting

Management says the decision to begin using metal detectors was taken ‘out of an abundance of caution.'

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — One week after a gunman entered a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club and allegedly killed five people, communities are on alert, including the San Diego LGBTQ community. And, an iconic San Diego area bar is taking steps to prevent a similar tragedy from happening.

Every guest entering The Rail, which is an LGBTQ bar in Hillcrest, will be required to go through metal detectors.

"We ended up implementing the metal detector to prevent weapons from coming inside, knives, handguns – anything that can possibly harm our guests inside," said Wesley Bullen the general manager.

Bullen says the decision to begin using metal detectors was taken ‘out of an abundance of caution.’ He says he believes the measure will help keep hillcrest a safe place for all.

"It’s important to take these steps because we need to keep everyone safe in our community. Our community is out here right now and it’s constantly in the back of our heads, in the back of my head to keep my patrons safe, my staff safe… anybody that comes through these doors," he added.

"It helps, anything helps and I have no problem with it and I think it’s great that we’re taking action here. I do feel safer," said Danielle Criss, who agrees with the decision.

Criss says more businesses should consider using metal detectors.

"I think that it would make their clientele feel safer and I would be more likely to frequent the establishment," added Criss.

Management says the new measure will allow people to use the space to celebrate and be proud of who they are without having any fear.

"We're a resilient community. We've been through a lot, very big history, violent history, with our community and we just want to everybody to feel safe in our establishment. We want a safe place and we want to keep our safe places to expand," added Bullen.

Bullen says he's received a good response from the community and says he believes other bars will follow suit in an effort to keep everyone safe.

The Rail was the first gay bar in San Diego and it opened its doors in 1934.