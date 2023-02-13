Hillside collapses near Vista apartment complex; residents displaced

Residents were displaced at a Vista apartment complex after a leak that residents complained about possibly caused a mudslide and trees to topple over.

Vista Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a technical rescue in the 300 block of West Los Angeles Drive around 1:19 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and discovered several massive trees that had fallen on top of cars that were previously rooted in an embankment that had caved in.

Video from Chopper 8 showed about three cars parked on West Los Angeles Drive buried underneath branches of giant trees.

A hillside about half a block tucked against the Las Palmas Apartments complex was left in pieces due to what residents said was caused by a leak.

"We were walking, and we saw a little pipe gushing water. So we walked inside and didn't think much of it, then our water went out," a resident told Gilbert Gonzalez with Socal News Outlet.

Deputy Chief Craig Usher with the Vista Fire Department said about 16 people were displaced due to the landslide.

No injuries were reported.