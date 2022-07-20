Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel workers go on strike ahead of Comic-Con

Unite Here Local 30 announced their decision on Twitter late Tuesday night, after bargaining talks failed and an agreement could not be reached.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel workers go on strike starting Wednesday, just a day before the start of Comic-Con’s preview night, according Unite Here Local 30.

The union announced their decision on Twitter late Tuesday night, after bargaining talks failed and an agreement could not be reached, that 600 hotel workers represented by Unite Here Local 30 will begin striking early Wednesday morning outside the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, which is located next to the convention center in Downtown San Diego.

“We can’t allow hotel workers to continue suffering in a billion dollar industry,” said Brigette Browning, president of Unite Here Local 30. “These workers are ready to fight for what they deserve.”

The union said they were seeking a $6 per hour raise that would phase in over two years. In formal talks Tuesday, workers came down to $4 over two years, but the hotel responded with $2.50 over 18 months while insisting on continuing its pandemic-era policy of not having housekeepers clean rooms daily.

Unite Here Local 30 said they sought to continue negotiations throughout the night, but their offer was rebuffed after the hotel’s negotiator left at 10 p.m. The union said workers have been negotiating for a wage increase and other benefits, but up until this week management had offered only a 50 cent raise.

The union’s members voted last Friday night to authorize its leadership to call a strike if necessary.

A spokesperson for Hilton sent CBS 8 the following statement:

“Hilton San Diego Bayfront is currently in negotiations with UNITE HERE Local 30, which represents some of our Team Members, for a new collective bargaining agreement. We are continuing to welcome guests and have contingency plans in place to ensure operations run as smoothly as possible. We are confident that the hotel and the union will reach a fair agreement that is beneficial to both our valued Team Members and to our hotel.”