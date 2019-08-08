SAN DIEGO — Construction is under way at a new luxury development in Bonita. The unique feature of the property, is the historic Grant Home.

"We're very proud to bring it back to its glory day," said Armida Torres. She's the project manager for The Phair Co. It's working with Davidson Communities to develop the property.

She says the Grant Home will undergo a makeover.

"The outside will remain intact. It will get a face lift. The inside of the home is going to be made modern," said Torres.

Besides the Grant Home, Carriage Hill will include 18 single-family homes. More than half of them will be single story. The historic house was built in 1894. It's located on Sweetwater Road in Bonita.

The home was built for Ulysses S. Grant Junior. It was his summer home. His father, President Ulysses S. Grant died before his son moved to San Diego. Junior was a prominent attorney, his presence remains in our city, particularly downtown.

"The US Grant Hotel was named for him," said Torres. "He was one of the movers and shakers when San Diego was first starting as a city."

Construction is expected to move quickly. Six of the homes have already been pre-purchased. The price tag starts right around $1 million. Torres says the Grant Home will be put on the market for sale for at least $1 million as well.