Historic Lafayette Hotel & Club undergoes $31 million dollar makeover

SAN DIEGO — Reimagining an icon, San Diego’s historic Lafayette Hotel & Club, originally built in 1946, reopened Wednesday after a $31 million dollar transformation. CBS 8’s Brian White headed to North Park for a sneak peek ahead of the grand reopening.

“It looks gorgeous, and it looks interesting how they spent a lot of money to make this look so fabulous, so I can’t wait to go inside and see it,” said Ivette Granier-Smith, who was vacationing from the D.C. area.

CH Projects, the company which owns the hotel, has breathed new life into an old treasure.

“This is the hotel lobby here and it’s actually been pretty much restored from top to bottom. We invested quite a bit of love into the arrival experience,” said Marquis Willis, Director of Sales & Marketing for CH Projects. “You’re going to see a lot of colors, textures, and patterns all throughout the space.”

“This space is kind of the epic center of the hotel, it’s a lobby bar, I mean, take a look at this space, it’s beautiful,” said Willis while standing in the majestic, central bar room area. “We worked with hundreds of artists from every detail you see, from the wall mural to the lampshades to the design of the bar itself.”

“This pool has been here since the opening and Johnny Weismuller designed it, it’s an Olympic-size swimming pool,” said Willis while standing next to the iconic outdoor pool. “We have 34 rooms that sort of skirt the pool, giving you direct access with a private patio. I mean, this is where all the magic and fun happens here at the Lafayette.”

Inside the premium poolside rooms, guests will appreciate the attention to detail, everything from the custom bed linens to the wallpaper. And each room is accentuated with a curated mini bar with over 40 selections for spirits, drink recipes, and snacks. Regular guest rooms start at $299 and poolside rooms start at $399. To top it off, Lafayette even has a Victorian-style bowling alley.

The LaFayette Hotel & Club’s complete overhaul, its first proper restoration since it was built, was designed by Brooklyn-based Post Company, including eight new food and beverage outlets along with all 139 rooms and the signature pool that remains the focal point of the property. Renowned music producer Swizz Beats has created the hotel’s soundtrack played on a custom-built speaker system designed by Devon Turnbull. The aesthetic embodies the hotel’s connection to its glamorous past while showcasing modern, yet meaningful craftsmanship within a collection of eclectic spaces.