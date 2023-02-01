Hit-and-run driver caught on camera leaving crash in Lomita neighborhood

Crash happened New Year's Eve. Victims were visiting San Diego from Atlanta.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — An Atlanta family visiting San Diego for the New Year's Eve holiday were the victims of a hit-and-run driver in the Lomita neighborhood.

The crash happened at Jamacha Road and Cardiff Street New Year's Eve morning.

Maggie Robles told CBS 8 she was in the left turn lane of Jamaca Road, trying to turn onto Cardiff Street, when a Dodge Challenger came speeding around the corner. Robles said the driver lost control of his car, clipped a truck, and then hit Robles' car, a Mustang convertible. Robles was renting the vehicle.

She said their car was was hit so hard it ended up in the driveway of Yum Yum Donuts. It started filling up with smoke. Her son and daughter-in-law were in the car with Robles. They were terrified it was going to start on fire.

The family had to be pulled from the vehicle.

Robles suffered injuries to her hand. She said she has pain on the left side of her body.

"It keeps replaying in my head," she said. "We could've died."

"[The driver] did not even stop at that red light. He made a conscious decision. If you're old enough to have a drivers license, you're old enough to know what you did was wrong," she added.

She hired attorney Brian Watkins.

"It's a hit and run at this point," he said. "Normally in these situations, it's not uncommon for alcohol to be involved. Which is the motive for the running in the first place. It's more than just an insurance thing."

Robles was able to get a license plate from cell phone video taken by a witness.

Watkins said police have the license plate number. He said the driver is believed to be a member of the military.

So far, no arrests have been made.