SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is responding to a Home Depot parking lot across from the Pechanga Arena where three people were hit by a car, then the driver took off. It happened around 9:35 p.m. on Friday on Sports Arena Blvd.

Police believe the car is a silver or green Ford Mustang. Paramedics took all three of the victims to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown as of Friday evening.

Police say they have detained someone on Shelter Island Drive, but haven't confirmed yet at this time if that's the suspect.